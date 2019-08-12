Tencent Music -7.3% after Q2 profits beat

Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) has slid 7.3% after hours following Q2 earnings where it topped profit expectations after growing paying music subscribers to a record.

Revenues jumped 31% to 5.9B yuan (about $859M), and operating profit rose 7% to 1.09B yuan (about $158M).

Meanwhile adjusted attributable net profit rose 5.5% to 1.13B yuan (about $164M).

In user metrics, mobile monthly active users for online music rose 1.2% to 652M, while MAUs for social entertainment increased 4.8%, to $239M.

Paying users rose 33% in online music to a record 31M, while paying users in social entertainment rose 16.8% to 11.1%. And ARPPU for online music dropped 1.1% to 8.6 yuan, while ARPPU for social entertainment increased 16.5% to 130.2 yuan.

In terms of strategy: "In order to provide users a consistent and cohesive listening experience, we are forging Internet of Things partnerships with leading manufacturers of cars, smart speakers and smart watches, which will provide further channels for user acquisition," says Chief Strategy Officer Tony Yip. "As part of our internationalization strategy, we are also looking to expand our social entertainment services outside of China, as we take initial steps to explore overseas opportunities for WeSing in South East Asia."

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press release