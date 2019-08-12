EVO Payments plans stock offering to buy EVO Investco interests

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) proposes to sell 4M shares of class A common stock and use the proceeds to buy EVO Investco LLC interests and buy back common stock from two holders -- Blueapple and Madison Dearborn Partners.

Intends to use the proceeds to buy LLC interests in EVO Investco and an equivalent number of the company's shares of class B common stock from Blueapple as well as LLC interests in EVO LLC and an equivalent number of the company's shares of class D common stock from entities affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners.

