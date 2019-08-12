Kiniksa's KPL-716 shows encouraging action in early-stage dermatitis study

Preliminary results from a Phase 1b repeated-single-dose clinical trial evaluating Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:KNSA) KPL-716 in 43 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) showed a significant improvement in pruritis (itchy skin).

Based on a 12-week treatment period, the mean change on an itchy skin rating scale called WI-NRS was -55.0% versus baseline compared to a -30.9% reduction for placebo.

On the safety front, there were no serious adverse events but there was a much higher rate of AD flares in the treatment group compared to placebo (47.6% vs. 4.5%). All flares were successfully managed with topical corticosteroids.

Phase 2 studies in prurigo nodularis (itchy lumps on the skin) and chronic pruritic diseases are in process.

KPL-716 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of two proteins involved in pruritis called IL-31 and oncostatin M by binding to their common receptor subunit called oncostatin M receptor beta.