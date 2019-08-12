Southern to sell equity units in public offering

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) -0.4% after-hours on news of a planned public offering of 30M equity units, totaling $1.5B.

The company says each equity unit will be issued at $50, consisting of a contract to purchase SO common stock in the future and two 1/40 undivided beneficial ownership interests in remarketable junior subordinated notes each having a principal amount of $1K; the underwriters will have an option to purchase an additional 4.5M equity units.

SO plans to use the proceeds to repay short-term debt and for general corporate purposes, including investments in the company's subsidiaries.