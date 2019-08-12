Spirit MTA Q2 adjusted EBITDAre falls 43% Y/Y

Spirit MTA (NYSE:SMTA) reports Q2 revenue of $50.3M vs. $61.0M in the year-ago quarter.

The lower period-over-period revenue is primarily due to the foreclosure on the Shopko properties in Q1 2019 from the Other Properties segment.

Q2 FFO per share was negative 13 cents per share vs. positive 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 EBITDAre of $25.9M fell from $46.2M a year earlier; adjusted EBITDAre of $29.4M compares with $52.0M in the year-ago period.

Spirit MTA announced in June plans to sell properties held in Master Trust 2014 and three assets currently owned by Spirit Realty Capital to Hospitality Properties Trust for $2.4B in cash.