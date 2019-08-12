Oregon becomes 16th to challenge Sprint/T-Mobile merger

Oregon has joined the multistate lawsuit attempting to block the merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

That brings the lawsuit plaintiffs to 16. Texas joined the suit at the beginning of August.

“If left unchallenged, the current plan will result in reduced access to affordable wireless service in Oregon — and higher prices," says Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. "Neither is acceptable.”

The states involved in the suit (led by New York and California) now make up nearly half the U.S. population.