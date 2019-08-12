Hartford Financial files for $1.4B notes offering

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) files to offer up to $600M of 2.800% senior notes due 2029 and $800M of 3.600% senior notes due 2049.

Estimates net proceeds of $1.38B and intends to use part of the proceeds to fund debt tender offers for 5.125% senior notes due 2022 issues by Hartford and 5.755% senior notes due 2023 issued by Navigators Group.

At the time the tender offer started there were $800M of Hartford notes and $265M of Navigators notes outstanding.

Previously: Hartford launches tender offer for HIG, Navigators notes (Aug. 8)