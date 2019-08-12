FAA head to review agency in wake of 737 MAX crashes, Chao says

U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao says she has asked new Federal Aviation Administration head Stephen Dickson to assess the agency’s performance in the wake of the two fatal crashes of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets.

Dickson reiterates the position of his predecessor, acting FAA chief Dan Elwell, that the 737 MAX "will not fly in commercial service until I am completely satisfied that it is safe to do so. FAA is following no timeline in returning the aircraft to service."

Federal prosecutors, the Department of Transportation's inspector general, Congress and several panels are investigating how the FAA certifies new aircraft; last month, the head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said the agency would outline recommendations on the FAA's aircraft certification procedures by late September.