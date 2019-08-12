Canfor's 82% takeover premium comes amid multi-year lows

Canadian lumber producer Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF) skyrocketed +73% in today's trade after billionaire James Pattison offered to take it private for C$981.6M (US$742M).

Pattison's Great Pacific Capital Corp., which already owns 51% of Canfor, proposed buying out the remaining shares for C$16 each, an 82% premium to the stock's closing price on Friday.

Other lumber and pulp companies in the region rallied on the news: Interfor (OTC:IFSPF) +6.7% , West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF) +4.2% and Western Forest Products (OTCPK:WFSTF) +4% in Toronto trade.

But the rich offer comes after Canfor's share price hit all-time highs just last summer only to crash to near all-time lows this summer amid lumber market supply and demand imbalance as well as uncertainty about the U.S. housing market.

"It looks like great timing from [Pattison's] standpoint," writes BMO analyst Ketan Mamtora, but "with the offer coming as [Canfor's] stock price flirts with multi-year lows, we are not convinced this bid is the optimal outcome for minority shareholders."