Barrick reconsidering two ventures amid rising gold prices, investor interest

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) CEO Mark Bristow says the miner is in talks with investors to expand exploration and production at a pair of South America gold properties it had planned to sell last year.

Rising gold prices and potential investment interest from other mining companies including China's Shandong Gold and Chile's Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) have prompted a reversal of the company's plans to sell the Pascua-Lama project and the Veladero mine, the CEO says.

Despite the potential pullback from its "safe and small" strategy, Bristow says Barrick is seeking to sell smaller non-core mines by the end of next year, including the Lumwana copper mine in Zambia and its 50% stake in the Kalgoorlie gold mine in Australia.

Barrick had considered a plan to spin off all of its three copper mines as recently as early last year, but Bristow says now there are no plans to sell its 50% stakes in the Jabal Sayid mine in Saudi Arabia or the Zaldivar mine in Chile.

Barrick shares closed 1.1% lower after earlier gaining as much as 3% following the release of its Q2 earnings report.