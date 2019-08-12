American Airlines gets permanent injunction against mechanics' disruptions

A U.S. District Court issues a permanent injunction against American Airlines' (NASDAQ:AAL) mechanics union, which the carrier had accused of illegal slowdowns it said harmed its operations during the peak summer travel season.

The judgment makes permanent an earlier order against the TWU-IAM Association demanding the workers stop interfering in American's operations.

The order prohibits employees from "calling, permitting, instigating, authorizing, encouraging, participating in, approving, or continuing any form of disruption to or interference with American’s airline operations," including a refusal to accept overtime or complete any maintenance repairs in the normal course of work.