Wright Medical +1.2% after insider buys

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) is up 1.2% after hours following filings from its CEO and a director collectively buying nearly $1.5M worth of stock.

CEO Robert Palmisano bought just under $1M worth of stock today. He acquired 46,654 shares at an average price of $21.386; beneficial ownership after the purchase stands at 742,665 shares.

Also, director Richard Wallman purchased just under $500,000 worth today. He acquired 23,000 shares at an average price of $21.56; his beneficial ownership after the purchase stands at 156,291 shares.