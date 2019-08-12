Healthcare  | On the Move

Portola -4.8% alongside $200M share offering

|About: Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)|By:, SA News Editor

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is down 4.8% after filing to offer $200M in common shares.

The prospectus comes via Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Cowen, William Blair and Oppenheimer. The underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to $30M more at the public offering price.

Net proceeds estimated at $188.3M ($216.6M if the option is exercised in full) will go along with current liquidity (about $273.9M) to fund the commercial launch of Andexxa in the U.S. and Ondexxya in the EU, as well as to support manufacturing and clinical trial costs and general purposes

