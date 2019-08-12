Occidental to act quickly to cut acquisition debt, CFO says

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) expects to quickly reduce the $40B in debt it took on with its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum, CFO Cedric Burgher said in his first public remarks since the $38B acquisition closed last week.

"When the smoke clears, people will start to see what we've done," Burgher told an Enercom energy conference in Denver, defending the purchase - which has been attacked by Carl Icahn as hugely overpriced - as providing future oil production as a good valuation.

"We like the Gulf of Mexico [properties]. We think it's a keeper - great free cash flow, great assets," the CFO said, adding OXY will be selective about which properties it puts on the market to help pay off the debt.

OXY fell 4.5% in today's trade after Evercore ISI analysts downgraded the stock, saying the Anadarko deal makes OXY larger but "significantly less valuable" and "destroyed value."