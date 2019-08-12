Interior Department sets plan to ease Endangered Species Act regulations

The Trump administration today announced final plans to roll back of protections for endangered species, including allowing economic factors to be weighed before adding an animal to the list, a move that could expand oil and gas drilling and other development in the U.S.

The changes will not apply to species now considered threatened or endangered, such as grizzly bears, but they will restrict how future assessments are made, which critics say will limit how much the risks of climate change can be considered and how many species end up listed as threatened and endangered.

The revisions also end a policy that automatically gave the highest level of protection to species listed as threatened even before they were listed as endangered, and they place more restrictions on which areas can be designated as critical habitat.

The new rule finalizes an earlier proposal from the Interior Department and surely will prompt lawsuits.

"These changes crash a bulldozer through the Endangered Species Act's lifesaving protections for America's most vulnerable wildlife," says Noah Greenwald, the Center for Biological Diversity's endangered species director.

