Kennametal workers strike at Massachusetts plant

Union workers have launched a strike at Kennametal's (NYSE:KMT) Greenfield Tap and Die plant in Massachusetts following negotiations that began in March.

The United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers Local 274 says the current contract proposal will force overtime and significantly increase deductibles for health insurance plans, amid the company's plans to restructure over the next two years.

The Greenfield facility manufactures high-speed steel taps, which cut and form threads on cutting tools; KMT's sales for the relevant segment in the latest quarter fell 8% Y/Y to $49M.