Hang Seng -2% as leader warns of 'abyss'

Hong Kong is at risk of sliding into an "abyss," according to leader Carrie Lam, who continued to sidestep questions at a news conference about the government’s response to weeks of protests.
As she spoke to reporters, the Hang Seng index fell by more than 1% to its lowest level since Jan. 4, and was down around 2.2% soon after.
Despite the reopening of Hong Kong International Airport, one of the world’s busiest, flag carrier Cathay Pacific said it had still canceled over 200 flights on Tuesday.
