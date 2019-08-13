Yuan at the right level - PBOC official

The yuan is at an appropriate level currently and its fluctuations will not necessarily cause disorderly capital flows, according to Zhu Jun, head of the PBOC's international department.

China is able to "navigate all scenarios" arising from Washington’s recent move to label Beijing a currency manipulator, she added, and the renminbi will be a "strong currency" over the medium and long term.

The central bank set the official midpoint reference rate for the yuan at 7.0326 per dollar on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive session above the key 7 level.

ETFs: CYB, CNY, FXCH