Yield curve at flattest level since 2007

Investors are jumping into bonds like they're a hot new commodity or even stock, with the U.S. yield curve at its flattest level since 2007.

The 30-year Treasury rate tumbled as much as 14 basis points on Monday to close in on its record-low of 2.0882% from July 2016, while the 10-year note fell 10 basis points to 1.65%, and at one point was just 5 basis points more than two-year notes.

The pace of the move means 1.318% - the 10-year's all-time low set three years ago - is at risk of being broken, unless the Fed maintains a hawkish stance or if Beijing unveils a stimulus package to counter trade war fallout (China's 10-year sovereign yield is also hitting 2016 lows).