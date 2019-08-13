ONEOK prices $2B notes offering

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) has priced an offering to sell $2B of senior notes, consisting of $500M of 5-year senior notes at a coupon of 2.75%, $750M of 10-year senior notes at a coupon of 3.40% and $750M of 30-year senior notes at a coupon of 4.45%.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be $1.97B and the company expects to use it to repay the $300M of senior notes due March 2020 and for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of existing indebtedness and funding of capital expenditures.

ONEOK expects the notes offering to close on or about Aug. 15.