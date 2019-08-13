German morale slumps as economic outlook darkens

More negative economic stories are being reported across the globe as Germany's outlook worsened for a fourth month after a string of disappointing figures raised recession risks.

The latest... ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors fell to -44.1 from -24.5 in July, its lowest level since December 2011.

In recent weeks, major companies including Continental, Lufthansa and Daimler have all slashed their outlooks in a warning that momentum might slip even further.

DAX -0.9% to 11,574.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, FGM, QDEU, FLGR