Earnings missed, margins slide and outlook tightened for Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable-store sales flat in Q2.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 42 bps to 43.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate flat at 34.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 40 bps to 8.4%.

Store count -36 Y/Y to 5,062.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.65B to $9.75B; Comparable-store sales: 1% to 2%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 8% to 8.2%; Tax rate: 24% to 26%; Capex: $250 to $300M; Free cash flow: minimum $700M.

On August 7, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a $400M share repurchase program, replacing the remaining portion of $600M share repurchase program authorized in August 2018.

Previously: Advance Auto Parts EPS misses by $0.21, misses on revenue (Aug. 13)