Lilly's Taltz beats J&J's Tremfya in post-market psoriasis study

Results from a head-to-head Phase 4 clinical trial, IXORA-R, evaluating Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Taltz (ixekizumab) compared to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Tremfya (guselkumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis met the primary endpoint.

The study demonstrated Taltz's superiority as measured by the proportion of patients achieving complete skin clearance (PASI 100) at week 12. All key secondary endpoints were also met, showing Taltz's superiority in terms of the proportion of participants achieving PASI 75 (75% skin clearance) at week 2, PASI 90 at weeks 4 and 8 and PASI 100 at weeks 4 and 8. The outcome on another secondary endpoint, the proportion of patients achieving PASI 100 at week 24, will be announced in 2020.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.