Brookfield Business Partners to buy Genworth MI Canada in $1.8B deal

  • Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) jumps 19% in premarket trading after Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) agrees to buy GNW's majority stake in Genworth MI Canada (OTCPK:GMICF), the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada, in a transaction valued at C$2.4B (US$1.8B).
  • The move is intended to increase the likelihood of completing the acquisition of Genworth by China Oceanwide Holdings Group and its affiliates. Oceanwide has consented to the transaction.
  • BBU will pay C$48.86 per share for 48,944,645 shares of Genworth MI Canada, representing ~57% interest in Genworth Canada.
  • Also, Brookfield Business Partners agrees to provide Genworth Financial with up to US$850M in bridge financing in the event that regulatory approvals for the deal aren't received by Oct. 31, 2019.
  • Genworth also believes that the sale of its stake in Genworth Canada would allow it to increase its financial flexibility, whether or not the Oceanwide Transaction is consummated.
  • Sees deal closing by the end of 2019.
  • Previously: Genworth updates on Canada MI disposition (July 31)
