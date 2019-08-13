Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has held talks with a number of operators in the U.K. North Sea in recent weeks to gauge interest in selling some or all of its assets in the region, which could fetch up to $2B, Reuters reports.

XOM has been turning its focus to shale production in the U.S., where it is rapidly ramping up in the Permian Basin, and new projects such as offshore Guyana.

Leaving the British North Sea would mark a major retreat from Europe for XOM, which already has put its Norwegian offshore assets on the block; U.S. rivals Chevron and Conoco Phillips sold most of their North Sea operations earlier this year.

XOM produces ~80K bbl/day of oil and 441M cf/day of gas in the British North Sea, and its operations are managed through a 50-50 joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and include interests in nearly 40 oil and gas fields.