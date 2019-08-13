Brinker International sets strong guidance

Aug. 13, 2019 7:14 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)EATBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reports system-wide comparable sales of +1.2% in FQ4 vs. +1.7% consensus.
  • Comparable sales were up 1.5% at company-owned Chili's restaurants during the quarter and fell 0.2% at company-owned Maggiano's restaurants.
  • Restaurant margin was 14.9% of sales vs. 14.2% consensus and 15.9% a year ago. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales increased primarily due to unfavorable menu item mix and produce commodity pricing, partially offset by increased menu pricing.
  • Looking ahead, Brinker anticipates full-year revenue growth of 9.0% to 10.0% and EPS of $4.15 to $4.35 vs. $4.04 consensus. The company's guidance includes the impact of adding 116 Chili's restaurants to its base.
  • Shares of Brinker are flat in premarket trading.
  • Previously: Brinker EPS beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Aug. 13)
