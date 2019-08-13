II-VI -.1.4% on downside guide, Finisar update

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) dips 1.4% after Q4 beats with the news that the company will have to refile for Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) acquisition approval in China.

Key management quote: "Given the broad and deep footprint in China of both companies and the approaching end of Phase III, we plan to refile our application, but expect the process to continue in parallel without impact from the re-filing. The new expectation is for a closure in the fall timeframe."

Downside Q1 guidance that has revenue of $320-345M (consensus: $348.16M) and EPS of $0.55-0.65 (consensus: $0.65).

Earnings call starts at 9 AM ET

Press release.