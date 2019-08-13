Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announces it acquired J. Kings Food Service Professionals.

J. Kings Food Services Professionals is described as a New York broadline distributor with approximately $150M in annual sales. The majority of the company’s customers are independent restaurant operators, but the company also serves institutional, retail and multi-unit customers.

"As Sysco continues to focus on M & A as part of our strategic growth plan, we believe J. Kings, with its strong local presence, combined with Sysco’s scale and depth, will provide our customers with even more of what they need to be successful in the competitive New York area market," notes Sysco Exec VP Greg Bertrand.

Source: Press Release