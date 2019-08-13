Moody's downgrades Rolls-Royce on cash flow worries

Aug. 13, 2019 7:34 AM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Moody's has lowered its rating on Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) over cash flow concerns, a week after the company reported an extra charge to cover costs for its engine program and said it has spent £100M preparing for a no-deal Brexit.
  • Its rating on long-term senior unsecured debt was downgraded to Baa1 from A3, while its outlook was switched to stable from negative.
  • This reflects the "expectation that target free cash flow in 2019 will include working capital gains, which are not considered sustainable" and that it will be similarly supported in 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.