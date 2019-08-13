Domino's to deliver by e-bikes in select markets

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) says stores across the nation will soon have the option to use custom e-bikes for pizza delivery through a partnership with e-bike brand Rad Power Bikes.

The company tested e-bikes in a number of corporate-owned stores across Houston, Miami and New York earlier this year. Management notes the stores saw improvements in overall delivery and service.

Domino's says e-bikes, which can hold up to 12 large pizzas, proved so popular in testing that it plans to utilize hundreds of them across corporate-owned stores throughout Miami, Salt Lake City, Baltimore and Houston later this year.

Source: Press Release