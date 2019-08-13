JD.com +3.7% after Q2 smasher

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) +3.7% after reporting Q2 results with 23% Y/Y revenue growth and earnings of $0.33, which was $0.25 aboe consensus. In-line Q3 guidance sees revenue growth of 20-24% or about RMB126-130B compared to the RMB126.13B consensus. .

Q2 service revenue was up 42% Y/Y to RMB16.8B.

Operating cash flow for the 12 months ending June 30 was RMB31.8B versus RMB16.4B in last year's period. FCF was RMB7.4B compared to RMB5.8B.

The adjusted operating margin was 2.1%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 2.9%.

Fulfillment expenses increased 11% Y/Y to RMB9.2B.

Annual active customer accounts were 321.3M, up from 310.5M in the prior 12 months.

