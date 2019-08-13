Social Reality to formally change its name to SRAX
Aug. 13, 2019 7:43 AM ETSRAX, Inc. (SRAX)SRAXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) to change its name to SRAX, Inc., consistent with the company's evolution from social media to consumer data management and technology.
- "Changing our name to SRAX is symbolic of our shift to a broader strategy to answer the needs of today's consumer," said SRAX's CEO and Founder Christopher Miglino. "While our roots were in social media, today we are focused on building the platform and tools to unlock the power of data. Through BIGtoken we put data back into the hands of consumers and through our verticals are delivering verified data to brands looking for a competitive edge."