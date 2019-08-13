Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and China Oceanwide enter into a 12th waiver and agreement extending their merger agreement deadline to no later than Dec. 31, 2019.

China Oceanwide originally agreed in October 2016 to buy Genworth Financial, saying at the time the deal was structured to increase the likelihood of receiving regulatory approvals.

Today, Genworth Financial agreed to sell its stake in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners because it wasn't able to get approval from Canadian authorities for the Genworth-Oceanwide deal.

Oceanwide still needs to get clearance in China for currency conversion and transfer of funds.