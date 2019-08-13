Google Jobs EU rivals want antitrust action

Google's (GOOG,GOOGL) EU rivals team up in a letter to the European Commission saying Google Jobs should be stopped "by all available tools."

The 23 online recruitment services say Google "abuses its market dominance as a general search service by favoring its own online recruitment service."

A source tells Reuters the rivals will file a formal complaint with antitrust regulators if there's a lack of action from the commission.

Google's statement, from search product manager Nick Zakrasek: "Any provider - from individual employers to job listing platforms - can utilize this feature in search, and many of them have seen a significant increase in the number of job applications they receive. By improving the search experience for jobs, we’re able to deliver more traffic to sites across the web and support a healthy job search ecosystem."

Sources: Reuters, Bloomberg citing a copy of the letter.