Deeper look at 737 Max grounding costs

Aug. 13, 2019 7:53 AM ETTUI AG (TUIFF)TUIFFBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor47 Comments
  • European tourism group TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) said the grounding of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets was a big burden as it reported a 46% decline in underlying quarterly core earnings (EBITA).
  • Its performance was weighed down by €144M in costs resulting from the grounding of the 737 MAX trouble after two fatal crashes.
  • TUI operated 15 of the planes, 10% of its fleet, and has another eight 737 MAXs on order. It expects the grounding to cost up to €300M for the full financial year.
  • BA -0.2% premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.