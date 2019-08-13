Deeper look at 737 Max grounding costs
Aug. 13, 2019 7:53 AM ETTUI AG (TUIFF)TUIFFBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor47 Comments
- European tourism group TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) said the grounding of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets was a big burden as it reported a 46% decline in underlying quarterly core earnings (EBITA).
- Its performance was weighed down by €144M in costs resulting from the grounding of the 737 MAX trouble after two fatal crashes.
- TUI operated 15 of the planes, 10% of its fleet, and has another eight 737 MAXs on order. It expects the grounding to cost up to €300M for the full financial year.
- BA -0.2% premarket