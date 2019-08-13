Great Elm Q2 NII falls by 51%, beats consensus

  • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Q2 net investment income of $3.00M, or 29 cents per share, fell from $6.08M, or 57 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
  • Per-share NII beats the average analyst estimate of 24 cents.
  • NII equates to 1.2x distribution coverage for the quarter.
  • Q2 total investment income of $6.71M, exceeding consensus of $6.01M, fell from $7.16M a year earlier.
  • Q2 total expenses increased to $3.72M from $1.08M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net assets per share of $10.30 at June 30, 2019 fell from $10.89 at March 31, 2019 mainly due to unrealized losses in certain of its investments in Avanti Communications.
  • During the quarter, GECC invested ~$61.7M across 15 investments, including three new issuers; monetized (in part or in full) ~$36.6M across 16 investments.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Great Elm Capital NII beats by $0.05, beats on total investment income (Aug. 13)
