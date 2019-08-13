Great Elm Q2 NII falls by 51%, beats consensus
Aug. 13, 2019
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Q2 net investment income of $3.00M, or 29 cents per share, fell from $6.08M, or 57 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
- Per-share NII beats the average analyst estimate of 24 cents.
- NII equates to 1.2x distribution coverage for the quarter.
- Q2 total investment income of $6.71M, exceeding consensus of $6.01M, fell from $7.16M a year earlier.
- Q2 total expenses increased to $3.72M from $1.08M in the year-ago quarter.
- Net assets per share of $10.30 at June 30, 2019 fell from $10.89 at March 31, 2019 mainly due to unrealized losses in certain of its investments in Avanti Communications.
- During the quarter, GECC invested ~$61.7M across 15 investments, including three new issuers; monetized (in part or in full) ~$36.6M across 16 investments.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
