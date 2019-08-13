MarketAxess to buy electronic U.S. Treasurys marketplace provider

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) agrees to acquire LiquidityEdge, an electronic U.S. Treasurys marketplace provider, for $100M in cash and $50M in MKTX stock.

Sees deal closing in Q4 2019.

In addition, MarketAxess is expanding hedging capabilities to include Treasury hedging for MarketAxess's credit products, using LiquidityEdge's technology infrastructure and liquidity network. The function is targeted to launch in Q4 2019.

The partnership with LiquidityEdge will add Treasury net hedging capabilities for aggregated sets of corporate bond trades.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.