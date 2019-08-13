Gold futures, miners ramp up in safe-haven trade

Gold futures ramp up to a more than six-year high, benefiting from unrest in Hong Kong, a rout in the Argentine peso and the U.S.-China trade war; Comex gold +1.3% to $1,536.50/oz.

Goldman Sachs upgraded its gold price forecast for the first time this year, hiking its 3-month and 6-month projections to a respective $1,575/oz. and $1,600/oz. in light of escalating trade war tensions.

On the technical front, "a solid breakout and daily close above the $1,525 level is likely to inject gold bulls with enough inspiration to challenge $1,550," says FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Precious metals miners trade higher pre-market, including KGC +3.6% , AUY +3% , GOLD +2.8% , SBGL +2% , NEM +2% , AU +1.9% , GFI +1.4% .

