Mustang Bio announces $9M grant to fund CAR T study

Thinly traded micro cap Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) announces that the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has awarded a $9.28M grant to City of Hope to fund an ongoing Phase 1 study of HER2-specific CAR T candidate MB-103 in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer with brain metastases.

The primary objective of the 21-subject study is safety and the selection of the most effective dosing regimen for a Phase 2 trial.

The company in-licensed City of Hope patents covering the HER2 CAR in 2017.