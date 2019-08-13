Health Canada grants cannabis R&D license to Lexaria CanPharm

Lexaria Bioscience's (OTCQX:LXRP) subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm, has been issued cannabis R&D license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

The new license is effective immediately and will allow laboratory to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using optimized formulations and techniques.

Lexaria’s state-of-the-art laboratory will for R&D purposes be producing and evaluating topical creams and lotions and many varieties of orally-ingested product formats for delivery performance characteristics of active ingredients including THC; CBD; NSAID’s such as ibuprofen; PDE5-inhibitors such as those used in Viagra; nicotine; and, other molecules of interest.