Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly in talks to purchase an up to 8-10% stake in retail chain Future Retail, according to Times of India sources.

The deal could close within the next few weeks. If it closes, Future Retail will become Amazon's third brick-and-mortar investment in the region after Shoppers Stop and More.

Earlier this year, the Indian government tightened its foreign investment rules to ban online marketplaces from selling products in which they hold stakes, which threatened both Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart.