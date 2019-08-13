MKM Partners expects Papa John's to recover

MKM Partners starts off coverage on Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) with a Buy rating on its notion that it's better to early than late to the chain's turnaround story.

"We believe the recent operating shortfalls, which have created easy comparisons, are not enough to justify a favorable view on the name, but neither are the challenges enough to hold investors back," advises MKM.

The firm believes the combination of a return to basics, a collaborative approach across its system and a willingness make to hard decisions can potentially drive a recovery in PZZA's share price.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Papa John's International is still stuck at Neutral.

Shares of PZZA are flat in premarket trading on very light volume.