Crescent Capital BDC to buy Alcentra Capital for ~$142M

Crescent Capital BDC agrees to buy Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) for an estimated $141.9M, or $11.02 per share.
Per-share price represents 1.0x ABDC's NAV at June 30, 2019 and 1.36x its closing price on Aug. 12.
Crescent Cap Advisors, Crescent BDC's investment adviser, will provide financial support, including ~$1.68 per share of the total $3.18 per share cash consideration and $1.4M of Crescent BDC's transaction expenses incurred.
Before the deal closes, Crescent BDC will convert to a Maryland corporation. Cresent BDC will apply for listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CCAP".
Expects combined company to facilitate a dividend policy designed to over-earn a quarterly 41-cent per share dividend.
Crescent Cap agrees to amend investment management agreement with Crescent BDC after the deal closes.
Key terms of fee structure:
Reducing annual base management fee rate to 1.25% from 1.50%;
Six quarters of base management fee waivers, so that only 0.75% will be charged for that time period;
Annualized incentive fee hurdle raised to 7% from 6% while maintaining a 17.5% income incentive fee; and
Six quarters of full waivers of the income-based portion of the incentive fee.
Conference call at 4:15 PM ET.
