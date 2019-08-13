Crescent Capital BDC to buy Alcentra Capital for ~$142M

Crescent Capital BDC agrees to buy Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) for an estimated $141.9M, or $11.02 per share.

Per-share price represents 1.0x ABDC's NAV at June 30, 2019 and 1.36x its closing price on Aug. 12.

Crescent Cap Advisors, Crescent BDC's investment adviser, will provide financial support, including ~$1.68 per share of the total $3.18 per share cash consideration and $1.4M of Crescent BDC's transaction expenses incurred.

Before the deal closes, Crescent BDC will convert to a Maryland corporation. Cresent BDC will apply for listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CCAP".

Expects combined company to facilitate a dividend policy designed to over-earn a quarterly 41-cent per share dividend.

Crescent Cap agrees to amend investment management agreement with Crescent BDC after the deal closes.

Key terms of fee structure: