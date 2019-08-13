Piper sees 36% upside in Cronos Group in premarket analyst action

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Neutral rating and $7 (6% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) initiated Overweight rating and $5 (62% upside) price target at Piper.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) initiated with Buy rating and $43 (131% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) initiated with Overweight rating and $18 (36% upside) price target at Piper. Shares up 2% premarket.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) initiated with Overweight rating and $33 (14% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (142% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) downgraded to Market Perform with a $22 (1% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) downgraded to Neutral with a $2 (29% downside risk) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.