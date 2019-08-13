Avaya +12% on strategic alternative talks

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) gains 12.4% pre-market after a mixed Q3 report that beat on revenue but missed on the bottom line. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue of $738-758M (consensus: $756.3M) and adjusted EBITDA of $183-198M (consensus: $197.8M).

AVYA lowers its FY19 outlook with revenue of $2.92-2.94B (was: $2.925-2.975B; consensus: $2.94B) and adjusted EBITDA of $705-720M (was: $700-730M; consensus: $721.1M).

Management says the company is in advanced discussions with multiple parties about a range of strategic alternatives. The process should conclude within the next 30 days.

