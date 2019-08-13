EVO Payments offering said to price at $28.50 per share - Bloomberg

EVO Payments' (NASDAQ:EVOP) stock offering of 4M shares is said to price at $28.50 apiece, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.
EVOP closed trading yesterday at $29.39.
Proceeds will be used to buy EVO Investco LLC interests and an equivalent number of class B shares, which will then be cancelled from Blueapple.
Also to buy LLC interests in EVO LLC and an equivalent number of shares of the company's class D common stock, which will then be cancelled, from entities affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners.
