EVO Payments offering said to price at $28.50 per share - Bloomberg

EVO Payments' (NASDAQ:EVOP) stock offering of 4M shares is said to price at $28.50 apiece, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

EVOP closed trading yesterday at $29.39.

Proceeds will be used to buy EVO Investco LLC interests and an equivalent number of class B shares, which will then be cancelled from Blueapple.

Also to buy LLC interests in EVO LLC and an equivalent number of shares of the company's class D common stock, which will then be cancelled, from entities affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners.

