Air fares break higher

Air fares in the U.S. rose 2.3% in July on a month-to-month comparison, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The significant jump in fares follows a string of down months following the Boeing 737 Max grounding.

Air fares were up 1.3% compared to a year ago on an unadjusted basis.

