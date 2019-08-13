Level One Bancorp to buy Ann Arbor Bancorp for $67.8M

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) agrees to buy the privately owned parent of Ann Arbor State Bank for ~$67.8M in cash.

Ann Arbor Bancorp had assets of $321M, total loans of $230M, total deposits of $262M, and tangible common equity of $40M, or ~12.2% of assets at June 30, 2019; for 12 months ended June 30, 2019, AAB reported ROA of 1.33%.

Expected to close in Q4 2019 or Q1 2020.

Upon completion of the merger, the combined company wil have more than $1.8B in assets, $1.4B in loans, and $1.5B in deposits based on financials as of June 30, 2019.

