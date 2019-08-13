Bloom Energy warns of slower growth ahead; shares plunge 24%

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) -24.2% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q2 loss and a 38% Y/Y in revenues to $234M but warning of slower than expected U.S. market growth in 2020.

Bloom's Q2 loss of $62.2M was an improvement from the Q1 net loss of $84.4M but worse than the $45.7M loss in the year-ago quarter.

Bloom says it delivered a record 271 acceptances of its 100 kw fuel cell units during Q2 vs. 235 acceptances in Q1 and up 49.7% Y/Y.

But CFO Randy Furr warned during yesterday's earnings conference call that the company expects headwinds in the rest of 2019, driven by uncertainty in key markets including California, which faces major challenges from PG&E's bankruptcy and ongoing wildfire threats, and New York, mired in a struggle between gas utilities and state regulators that has left new customers without natural gas hookups.

CEO K.R. Sridhar said while Bloom has a "healthy funnel in our sales pipeline, the flow of deals in the funnel is... not at the pace it needs to be for us right now, because customers are postponing making decisions, especially in key markets like New York and California."

Analysts at J.P. Morgan cut their BE stock price target to $18 from $33 following the call.