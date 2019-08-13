Kohl's to launch assortment of emerging brands

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) announces the introduction of Curated by Kohl's.

The company says the assortment of brands is a selection of products from emerging brands available in more than 50 Kohl's stores and online beginning in the middle part of October.

Beginning in 2020, Kohl's will partner with Facebook on brand curation, identifying and engaging with brands that have built a strong online community on the social media platform.

"Curated by Kohl’s provides the opportunity for us to showcase innovation, connect with digital retailers, and team up differently with best-in-class digital platforms like Facebook," says Kohl's Chief Merchandising Officer Doug Howe.

Source: Press Release